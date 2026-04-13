After Artemis II, NEPA enthusiasts hope for more interest in astronomy

After Artemis II mission, NEPA enthusiasts hope to see more interest in astronomy

Artemis II brought four astronauts the farthest into space humans have ever been. Astronomy enthusiasts here on Earth are hoping NASA’s latest mission will inspire more to explore what’s out there.

As autism rates soar, schools, communities respond with new programs

April is Autism Acceptance Month. This month’s episode of Keystone Edition focuses on the ways the community supports and uplifts those with autism.

NEWS VOICES: Calls grow for separate playoffs, championships for boundary and non-boundary schools

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss proposed legislation co-sponsored by three Northeast Pennsylvania lawmakers that would allow the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to establish separate playoff systems and championships for boundary and non-boundary schools.