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UP TO DATE

Improvements planned for Little League complex in South Williamsport

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Improvements, including fan plaza, planned for Little League complex in South Williamsport

When baseball fans from around the globe travel to South Williamsport this summer and next, they will be met with improvements to the Little League International Complex.

The improvements, from a new roof at Lamade Stadium this year to a fan plaza for 2027, are meant to offer a better experience for fans and players.

Terminal headed for $13.6M expansion as Chermak hints he might want to run airport

 Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak refused to dispel rumors Thursday that he’s looking for a new job.

Chermak wouldn’t answer directly when asked about whether he wants to run the local airport.

Tags
UP TO DATE Little League International ComplexLittle League World SeriesSouth Williamsport BoroughWilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Terminal Expansion
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News