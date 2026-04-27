Improvements planned for Little League complex in South Williamsport

Improvements, including fan plaza, planned for Little League complex in South Williamsport

When baseball fans from around the globe travel to South Williamsport this summer and next, they will be met with improvements to the Little League International Complex.

The improvements, from a new roof at Lamade Stadium this year to a fan plaza for 2027, are meant to offer a better experience for fans and players.

Terminal headed for $13.6M expansion as Chermak hints he might want to run airport

Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak refused to dispel rumors Thursday that he’s looking for a new job.

Chermak wouldn’t answer directly when asked about whether he wants to run the local airport.