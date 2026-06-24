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UP TO DATE

Trump shifts focus to economy in Lehigh Valley appearance

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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From peace talks to Pennsylvania: Trump shifts focus to economy in Allentown-area appearance

President Donald Trump visited a Mack Trucks facility in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, attempting to shift attention to the U.S. economy in his first major public event outside the nation’s capital since he signed an interim agreement to end the Iran war.

State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announces she has breast cancer

State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announced Tuesday she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She posted the personal news on her official state representative Facebook page.

WVIA News wants to know what issues matter to you the most as the midterm elections approach

This November's elections will be closely watched around Pennsylvania and across the country as voters' decisions could shift the balance of power in Harrisburg and Washington for years to come.

WVIA News wants to know what issues matter most to you as the midterms approach. We invite you to share your thoughts by taking our 2026 election survey. Your answers will help us formulate questions for candidates.

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UP TO DATE Donald TrumpBridget Kosierowski
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News