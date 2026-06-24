Trump shifts focus to economy in Lehigh Valley appearance

From peace talks to Pennsylvania: Trump shifts focus to economy in Allentown-area appearance

President Donald Trump visited a Mack Trucks facility in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, attempting to shift attention to the U.S. economy in his first major public event outside the nation’s capital since he signed an interim agreement to end the Iran war.

State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announces she has breast cancer

State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announced Tuesday she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She posted the personal news on her official state representative Facebook page.

WVIA News wants to know what issues matter to you the most as the midterm elections approach

This November's elections will be closely watched around Pennsylvania and across the country as voters' decisions could shift the balance of power in Harrisburg and Washington for years to come.

WVIA News wants to know what issues matter most to you as the midterms approach. We invite you to share your thoughts by taking our 2026 election survey. Your answers will help us formulate questions for candidates.