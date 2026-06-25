Marywood University president reflects on meeting with Pope Leo XIV

Marywood University President Lori reflects on meeting with Pope Leo XIV, shared AI concerns

Two Americans with a vested interest in Catholic education met recently in Rome. One was Marywood University President Lisa Lori. The other was Pope Leo XIV.

Lori was among delegates of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities who attended a special audience with Pope Leo earlier this month while visiting for ACCU’s 2026 Rome Seminar.

Camp Cranium provides community, summer fun for children with traumatic brain injuries in Columbia County

Camp Cranium hosts children with traumatic brain injuries for a week every June. The camp provides community, support and fun for the campers, encouraging independence and building their confidence.