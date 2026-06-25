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Marywood University president reflects on meeting with Pope Leo XIV

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Marywood University President Lori reflects on meeting with Pope Leo XIV, shared AI concerns

Two Americans with a vested interest in Catholic education met recently in Rome. One was Marywood University President Lisa Lori. The other was Pope Leo XIV.

Lori was among delegates of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities who attended a special audience with Pope Leo earlier this month while visiting for ACCU’s 2026 Rome Seminar.

Camp Cranium provides community, summer fun for children with traumatic brain injuries in Columbia County

Camp Cranium hosts children with traumatic brain injuries for a week every June. The camp provides community, support and fun for the campers, encouraging independence and building their confidence.

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UP TO DATE Camp Cranium Lisa A. LoriMarywood UniversityPope Leo XIVColumbia County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News