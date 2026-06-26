Lackawanna County Dems sharply divided, legal fight possible
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Lackawanna County Democratic Party sharply divided over process of electing new officers, legal fight possible
A sharply divided Lackawanna County Democratic Party may be headed for another court battle. This one is over who can serve as the party committee members when the committee votes to pick new officers at an upcoming reorganization meeting.
Pa. House moves 3 data center bills
State lawmakers have passed three measures this week to pump the brakes on data center development.