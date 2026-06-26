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Lackawanna County Dems sharply divided, legal fight possible

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Lackawanna County Democratic Party sharply divided over process of electing new officers, legal fight possible

A sharply divided Lackawanna County Democratic Party may be headed for another court battle. This one is over who can serve as the party committee members when the committee votes to pick new officers at an upcoming reorganization meeting.

Pa. House moves 3 data center bills

State lawmakers have passed three measures this week to pump the brakes on data center development.

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UP TO DATE Lackawanna County Democratic PartyLackawanna CountyData Centers
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News