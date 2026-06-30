Literacy in focus as Pa. schools try to catch up

SCHOOL REPORT CARD: Literacy in focus as schools try to catch up, change reading instruction

As reading skills become a greater focus nationwide and Pennsylvania schools update curriculum, the Benton Area School District stands out.

Nearly all school districts in Pennsylvania have seen drops — some severe — in English language arts proficiency scores since the COVID-19 pandemic, WVIA News found in its annual PA School Report Card analysis.

Under Trump, immigration arrests surge in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

Immigration arrests surged in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey during the first 14 months of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Immigration arrests in Pennsylvania more than quadrupled during the first 14 months of President Donald Trump’s second term, rising from 2,004 during the final 14 months of the Biden administration to 8,796 between Jan. 20, 2025, and March 11, 2026, according to an Associated Press analysis of the Deportation Data Project from University of California, Berkeley.