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Pa. lawmakers agree to $50.8 billion state budget

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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WVIA News

Pa. budget signed Sunday

Pennsylvania lawmakers may have missed their July 1st deadline, but over the weekend they agreed to a $50.8 billion state budget.

Recipe for connection: University of Scranton speech-language pathology students lead inclusive cooking classes

The University of Scranton started its remote speech-language pathology masters program in 2023. This summer, first-year students gathered for three weeks in Scranton for clinical experience. They got some of that experience at Coffee Inclusive, where the graduate students led a series of inclusive cooking classes for people with disabilities.

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UP TO DATE Pennsylvania BudgetCoffee InclusiveUniversity of Scranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News