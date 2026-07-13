Pa. lawmakers agree to $50.8 billion state budget

Pa. budget signed Sunday

Pennsylvania lawmakers may have missed their July 1st deadline, but over the weekend they agreed to a $50.8 billion state budget.

Recipe for connection: University of Scranton speech-language pathology students lead inclusive cooking classes

The University of Scranton started its remote speech-language pathology masters program in 2023. This summer, first-year students gathered for three weeks in Scranton for clinical experience. They got some of that experience at Coffee Inclusive, where the graduate students led a series of inclusive cooking classes for people with disabilities.