Developers' plans for Penn State Wilkes-Barre include golf club and event center, academic space for Misericordia

HGC Development, LLC has proposed buying the approximately 57 acres in Lehman Twp. for $5.25 million. The company is a subsidiary of the adjacent Huntsville Golf Club.

Gov. Josh Shapiro calls on CDC to recognize measles-associated deaths in Pa. outbreak

Two more people have died in Pennsylvania’s growing measles outbreak, bringing the total number of measles-related deaths to four — but, a public federal dashboard still shows no measles deaths so far this year.