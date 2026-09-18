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Developers' plans for Penn State Wilkes-Barre include golf club and event center

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Developers' plans for Penn State Wilkes-Barre include golf club and event center, academic space for Misericordia

HGC Development, LLC has proposed buying the approximately 57 acres in Lehman Twp. for $5.25 million. The company is a subsidiary of the adjacent Huntsville Golf Club.

Gov. Josh Shapiro calls on CDC to recognize measles-associated deaths in Pa. outbreak

Two more people have died in Pennsylvania’s growing measles outbreak, bringing the total number of measles-related deaths to four — but, a public federal dashboard still shows no measles deaths so far this year.

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UP TO DATE Penn State Wilkes-BarrePenn StateMisericordia UniversityGov. Josh Shapiromeasles
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News