100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
After Action

Angels of Vietnam

Season 4 Episode 1 | 2m 48s

Army veterans Dr. Sam Babu and Edie Meeks recount their experience serving as medical professionals in the Vietnam War. Dr. Sam Babu tells the story of Sharon Lane, the only nurse to die of enemy fire in Vietnam. Edie Meeks describes the emotional impact of working as a Army nurses.

Support for this program was provided in part by Kloo and David Vipperman, Barbara Kucharczyk and Robert M. Rainey.
Extras
Watch 0:30
After Action
A Salute To Veterans Preview
Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Warrior Tradition Preview
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Preview: S3 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
We Were There Preview
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Veteran Grown Preview
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Boots to Badges Preview
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Homefull Preview
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
From The Front Preview
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Preview: S3 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Return With Honor Preview
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
Preview: S3 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Season 3 Preview
Explore military life before, during & after action with Air Force vet Stacy Pearsall.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview: Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 54:50
After Action
A Salute to Veterans
Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Episode: S4 E1 | 54:50
Watch 54:31
After Action
Warrior Tradition
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Episode: S3 E7 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
After Action
We Were There
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:33
Watch 54:45
After Action
Veteran Grown
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
Boots to Badges
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Episode: S3 E4 | 54:43
Watch 54:45
After Action
Homefull
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Episode: S3 E3 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
From the Front
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Episode: S3 E2 | 54:43
Watch 54:36
After Action
Return With Honor
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:36
Watch 56:01
After Action
Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Episode: S2 E7 | 56:01
Watch 56:35
After Action
Toxic Exposure
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:35