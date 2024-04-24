100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
After Action

Invisible Veteran

Season 2 Episode 3 | 54m 38s

For women veterans, parking in designated parking spaces for veterans comes with the risk of being confronted by angry bystanders who assume women aren’t veterans. Stacy Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Bambi Bullard, Tonya Savice and Ashley Brokop, three veterans who know what it’s like to feel invisible.

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 07/12/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
After Action
Season 2 Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
After Action
Season 2 Extended Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 56:44
After Action
Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the power of service animals.
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:44
Watch 57:52
After Action
Her Silence
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:52
Watch 57:34
After Action
Glass Ceiling
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:34
Watch 57:16
After Action
Pledge of Allegiance
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who have a connection to citizenship.
Episode: S1 E3 | 57:16
Watch 56:02
After Action
Indoc
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who used to transform new recruits.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:02
Watch 57:47
After Action
All Gave Some
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve all had brushes with death.
Episode: S1 E1 | 57:47
Watch 4:55
After Action
Extended Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S1 | 4:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • After Action Season 2
  • After Action Season 1
Watch 54:22
After Action
Parenting in Service
Conversation with three veterans who balanced the nation’s needs with their family’s needs.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:22
Watch 54:25
After Action
For God and Country
Conversation with three chaplains who committed their lives to God and Country.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:25
Watch 54:57
After Action
Gold Star Service
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who are Gold Star survivors.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:57
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 56:44
After Action
Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the power of service animals.
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:44
Watch 57:52
After Action
Her Silence
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:52
Watch 57:34
After Action
Glass Ceiling
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:34
Watch 57:16
After Action
Pledge of Allegiance
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who have a connection to citizenship.
Episode: S1 E3 | 57:16
Watch 56:02
After Action
Indoc
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who used to transform new recruits.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:02
Watch 57:47
After Action
All Gave Some
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve all had brushes with death.
Episode: S1 E1 | 57:47