After Action

Parenting in Service

Season 2 Episode 1 | 54m 22s

Over 40% of service members have children. When service before self is the military mantra, the family’s needs often come second to Uncle Sam. Stacy Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Bill Brokop, Hannah Merchant and Coco Gunther, three veterans who balanced the needs of a nation with the needs of the family during and after action.

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 07/12/24
Extras
Watch 1:30
After Action
Season 2 Extended Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Season 2 Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 56:44
After Action
Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the power of service animals.
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:44
Watch 57:52
After Action
Her Silence
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:52
Watch 57:34
After Action
Glass Ceiling
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:34
Watch 57:16
After Action
Pledge of Allegiance
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who have a connection to citizenship.
Episode: S1 E3 | 57:16
Watch 56:02
After Action
Indoc
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who used to transform new recruits.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:02
Watch 57:47
After Action
All Gave Some
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve all had brushes with death.
Episode: S1 E1 | 57:47
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
