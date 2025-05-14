The Cost of Care

Extras
For more information, visit aginginpa.org
Watch Thursday, June 12th at 9pm on WVIA TV
Watch Thursday, June 26th at 7pm on WVIA TV
A family's Alzheimer’s journey and PA’s efforts to build dementia-friendly communities.
Scams are evolving. Learn how to protect older adults from fraud, AI tricks, and heartbreak.
A crisis in care: low wages and high stakes for PA’s direct care workers and older adults.
PA MEDI helps older adults navigate Medicare with free, unbiased, expert support.
Older adults and caregivers need access to trusted, up-to-date information
A grandmother finds support raising her granddaughter through kinship care.
Elder Abuse
Latest Episodes
A crisis in care: low wages and high stakes for PA’s direct care workers and older adults.
A family's Alzheimer’s journey and PA’s efforts to build dementia-friendly communities.
Scams are evolving. Learn how to protect older adults from fraud, AI tricks, and heartbreak.
PA MEDI helps older adults navigate Medicare with free, unbiased, expert support.
Older adults and caregivers need access to trusted, up-to-date information
A grandmother finds support raising her granddaughter through kinship care.
Online romance scams are a growing concern for senior citizens in Pennsylvania
PA highlights a commitment to meeting the needs of older adults as they age.
Ageism shapes how we view aging, but it's time to change the narrative.