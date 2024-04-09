April 10, 2024

Extras
Emily Tamkin discusses her article about the deaths of World Central Kitchen Aid Workers.
Senator Bernie Sanders discusses America's politics at home and abroad.
Michael Douglas joins the show.
David Autor explains how AI can help rebuild the American middle class.
Futurist Ari Wallach joins the show.
Sarah McCammon discusses her new book “The Exvangelicals."
