August 21, 2024

Extras
John Giles joins the show.
Mallory McMorrow; Jeremy Diamond; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Michael Moritz
Michael Moritz explains why he thinks Trump supporters in Silicon Valley are making a big mistake.
Liz Goodwin joins the show.
Co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis discusses the future of AI.
Gina McCarthy; Caitlin Dickerson; Lynsey Addario; Demis Hassabis
Nate Silver joins the show.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Mallory McMorrow; Jeremy Diamond; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Michael Moritz
Gina McCarthy; Caitlin Dickerson; Lynsey Addario; Demis Hassabis
Maria Corina Machado; Jeremy Diamond; Guy Zur; Jonathan Kanter
John Sullivan; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; Masha Gessen
Randall Kennedy; Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff; Ahmad Sarmast, Zohra Ahmadi & Ali Sina Hotak
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Rep. Brendan Boyle; Jeremy Diamond; Jake Sullivan; Will Carter; Yusra Mardini