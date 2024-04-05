100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

March 13, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6183 | 55m 53s

Russia defense expert Dara Massicot discusses the state of the Russian military ahead of the Russian elections. Author Rod Nordland tells his personal story of battling glioblastoma, a severe brain tumor, in “Waiting for the Monsoon.” Bulwark editor-at-large Bill Kristol warns of the danger of a second Trump term.

Aired: 03/12/24
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Mushroom Leather? 3D-Printed Homes on Mars? “A Brief History of the Future”
Futurist Ari Wallach joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6200 | 18:01
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
New Book “The Exvangelicals:” Inside the Church and The Movement to Leave It
Sarah McCammon discusses her new book “The Exvangelicals."
Clip: S2024 E6199 | 17:59
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Charlie Sykes: GOP, Toxic Narcissists and a Fundamentally Broken Congress
Charlie Sykes joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6198 | 18:13
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Justice Breyer Says SCOTUS Risks Creating “A Constitution That No One Wants”
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on his book "Reading the Constitution."
Clip: S2024 E6197 | 18:21
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
“The Anxious Generation” Author: Social Media Is Spreading Mental Illness
Jonathan Haidt joins the show to discuss.
Clip: S2024 E6196 | 17:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Latest Episodes
