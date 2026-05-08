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Amanpour and Company

May 11, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8159 | 55m 54s

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado discusses the prospect of democratic elections in her country. Author Omer Bartov traces Israel's present crisis back to the tensions rooted in its founding in his new book "Israel: What Went Wrong." Journalist and author Bob Davis discusses how a small American town recovered from the impact of Chinese imports — and what it reveals about the U.S.

Aired: 05/10/26
Extras
Watch 18:00
Amanpour and Company
What Katie Couric, Noah Kahan & Ken Burns Learned From Their Moms
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Clip: S2026 E8158 | 18:00
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2026
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Episode: S2026 E8158 | 55:34
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
The Voting Rights Act Was Born Out of His District. Now It’s Under Threat
Rep. Shomari Figures reacts to the Supreme Court's ruling which weakened the Voting Rights Act.
Clip: S2026 E8157 | 17:58
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2026
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8157 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2026
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
Episode: S2026 E8156 | 55:33
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
How Blackface Embedded Itself in American Culture
Rhae Lynn Barnes discusses her new book "Darkology."
Clip: S2026 E8156 | 18:29
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2026
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2026 E8155 | 55:53
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s 3rd Assassination Attempt: What Is Behind Today’s Political Violence?
Barbara F. Walter discusses political violence in the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E8155 | 18:04
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 4, 2026
Ivo Daalder; Martin Luther King III; Jason Bordoff
Episode: S2026 E8154 | 55:54
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Why the U.S. Hasn’t Felt Big Impacts from Strait of Hormuz Crisis — for Now
Jason Bordoff discusses the Iran War and its impact on global energy.
Clip: S2026 E8154 | 18:26
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Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2026
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Episode: S2026 E8158 | 55:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2026
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8157 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2026
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
Episode: S2026 E8156 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2026
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2026 E8155 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 4, 2026
Ivo Daalder; Martin Luther King III; Jason Bordoff
Episode: S2026 E8154 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
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Watch 55:25
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Watch 55:43
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Episode: S2026 E8149 | 55:43