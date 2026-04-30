May 1, 2026

Extras
Sarah Isgur argues in "Last Branch Standing" there's a lot we get wrong about the Supreme Court.
Peter Wehner discusses religious discourse surrounding the Iran war.
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Adm. William McRaven (ret.) on his new book "Duty, Honor, Country & Life"
Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal discusses the "barbaric" issue of hospital boarding.
Author Khiara Bridges explains her research into the Black maternal mortality crisis.
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Teresa Leger Fernández discuss ousting Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.
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Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan