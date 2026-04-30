100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

May 1, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8153 | 55m 20s

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé discusses the country's economic and humanitarian crises. Author Natalie Livingston uncovers the untold stories of the women who shaped justice in post-war Germany. Author Sarah Isgur argues in her new book "Last Branch Standing" that there's a lot we get wrong about today's Supreme Court.

Aired: 04/30/26
Extras
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
Is the Supreme Court the “Last Branch Standing?”
Sarah Isgur argues in "Last Branch Standing" there's a lot we get wrong about the Supreme Court.
Clip: S2026 E8153 | 18:32
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2026
Hassan Ahmadian; Kara Swisher; Peter Wehner
Episode: S2026 E8152 | 55:54
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Trump, Hegseth, and a “Holy War?” Religion’s Role in the Iran War
Peter Wehner discusses religious discourse surrounding the Iran war.
Clip: S2026 E8152 | 18:14
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2026
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Episode: S2026 E8151 | 55:28
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
“We’ve Never Bombed Our Way to Victory:” Adm. McRaven on the War with Iran
Adm. William McRaven (ret.) on his new book "Duty, Honor, Country & Life"
Clip: S2026 E8151 | 18:24
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2026
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Episode: S2026 E8150 | 55:25
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
“Barbaric” and "Humiliating:" Americans Are Waiting Days for a Hospital Bed
Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal discusses the "barbaric" issue of hospital boarding.
Clip: S2026 E8150 | 17:30
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
A Hidden Crisis in America: Why the System Is Failing Black Mothers
Author Khiara Bridges explains her research into the Black maternal mortality crisis.
Clip: S2026 E8149 | 17:25
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 27, 2026
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Episode: S2026 E8149 | 55:43
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Congresswomen’s Bipartisan Effort Ousts Reps Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Teresa Leger Fernández discuss ousting Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.
Clip: S2026 E8148 | 17:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2026
Hassan Ahmadian; Kara Swisher; Peter Wehner
Episode: S2026 E8152 | 55:54
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2026
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Episode: S2026 E8151 | 55:28
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2026
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Episode: S2026 E8150 | 55:25
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 27, 2026
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Episode: S2026 E8149 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8148 | 55:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2026
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Episode: S2026 E8147 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8146 | 55:55
Watch 55:06
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Episode: S2026 E8145 | 55:06
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 20, 2026
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Episode: S2026 E8144 | 55:41
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2026
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8143 | 55:20