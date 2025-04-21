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Amanpour and Company

April 22, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8146 | 55m 55s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discusses the state of his country's war with Russia and how the war in the Middle East has played a role. Authoritarianism historian Timothy Snyder on Orban's defeat in Hungary and Trump's war in the Middle East. Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D'Oyen McKenna shines a light on the crisis in Sudan stemming from three years of brutal civil war.

Aired: 04/21/26
Extras
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Three Years of War in Sudan: Surviving Violence, Displacement and Hunger
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
Clip: S2026 E8146 | 18:22
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
The Architect of Trump’s Tariff Plan on Correcting the “Broken” Global Order
Amb. Robert Lighthizer explains how global free trade has failed the U.S. economy.
Clip: S2026 E8145 | 18:32
Watch 55:06
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Episode: S2026 E8145 | 55:06
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 20, 2026
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Episode: S2026 E8144 | 55:41
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
What’s Behind Gen Z’s “Silent Protest” at the Ballot Box
Richard Just, Emma Rowland and Seyi Arogundade discuss what Washington gets wrong about Gen Z.
Clip: S2026 E8144 | 17:32
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2026
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8143 | 55:20
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Michael Pollan: Social Media Sold Our Attention. We Are Now Less Conscious
Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores our collective consciousness in "A World Appears."
Clip: S2026 E8143 | 18:03
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2026
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Episode: S2026 E8142 | 55:21
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
“Erase Women:” The New Reality in Corporate America
Joanne Lipman discusses the effect of DEI backlash on women in the workplace.
Clip: S2026 E8142 | 18:01
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2026
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Episode: S2026 E8141 | 55:28
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Watch 55:06
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Episode: S2026 E8145 | 55:06
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 20, 2026
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Episode: S2026 E8144 | 55:41
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2026
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8143 | 55:20
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2026
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Episode: S2026 E8142 | 55:21
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2026
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Episode: S2026 E8141 | 55:28
Watch 55:54
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