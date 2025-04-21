April 22, 2026

Extras
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
Amb. Robert Lighthizer explains how global free trade has failed the U.S. economy.
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Richard Just, Emma Rowland and Seyi Arogundade discuss what Washington gets wrong about Gen Z.
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores our collective consciousness in "A World Appears."
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Joanne Lipman discusses the effect of DEI backlash on women in the workplace.
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
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Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
John Kirby; Vali Nasr; Edward Wong