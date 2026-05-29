June 1, 2026

Extras
Jesmyn Ward discusses her new book "On Witness and Respair."
Prof. Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchy fused with democracy in America in "The Blind Spot."
Jill Lepore discusses America's 250th.
Documented's Ethar El-Katatney explains how a push to restrict remittances would impact Haiti.
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Maya MacGuineas discusses America's debt problem.
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Stein
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
José Manuel Albares; Rafael Nadal; Mike Isaac
David A. Graham; Mikhail Fishman; Helen Lewis
Badr Abdelatty; Andrew Weissmann; Josh Tyrangiel
Tymofiy Mylovanov; Juan Gonzalez; Rita Coburn