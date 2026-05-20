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Amanpour and Company

May 21, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8167

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares discusses Washington's war with Iran and the view from Europe. Tennis legend Rafael Nadal sits down with Christiane to reflect on his career, featured in a new Netflix documentary "Rafa." New York Times reporter Mike Isaac unpacks the recent court battle between OpenAI's Sam Altman and Elon Musk.

Aired: 05/20/26
Extras
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
What Did We Learn from the Elon Musk-Sam Altman Trial?
New York Times reporter Mike Isaac unpacks the recent court battle between Musk and Altman.
Clip: S2026 E8167 | 17:37
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
An Online Movement to Silence Women Is on the Rise
Helen Lewis discusses anti-feminism with the MAGA movement and its popularity on social media.
Clip: S2026 E8166 | 18:18
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2026
David A. Graham; Mikhail Fishman; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2026 E8166 | 55:42
Watch 17:19
Amanpour and Company
AI for Good? The Case Against AI Doomerism
Author Josh Tyrangiel introduces ways that AI can be helpful in his book "AI for Good."
Clip: S2026 E8165 | 17:19
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2026
Badr Abdelatty; Andrew Weissmann; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2026 E8165 | 55:52
Watch 18:41
Amanpour and Company
New PBS Doc on the Legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois, an Intellectual Giant of His Era
Rita Coburn discusses her new documentary “W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause.”
Clip: S2026 E8164 | 18:41
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 18, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; Juan Gonzalez; Rita Coburn
Episode: S2026 E8164 | 55:54
Watch 5:43
Amanpour and Company
China Scholar on Taiwan, Trump-Xi and the Chinese View of U.S. Power
Xiang Lanxin discusses how Taiwan may impact the Trump-Xi summit in China.
Clip: S2026 E8163 | 5:43
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2026
Xiang Lanxin; Rahul Bhatia; Edith Eger; Marianne Engle
Episode: S2026 E8163 | 55:20
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2026
Rush Doshi; Lewis Goodall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2026 E8162 | 55:54
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David A. Graham; Mikhail Fishman; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2026 E8166 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
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Badr Abdelatty; Andrew Weissmann; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2026 E8165 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
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Episode: S2026 E8164 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
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Episode: S2026 E8163 | 55:20
Watch 55:54
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