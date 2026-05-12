May 13, 2026

Extras
NYT White House Correspondent Tyler Pager previews Trump's China summit.
Ben McKenzie discusses his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.”
Wolfgang Ischinger; Cochav Elkayem-Levy; Ben McKenzie
Bob Davis discusses what one small American town reveals about the U.S. economy.
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Rep. Shomari Figures reacts to the Supreme Court's ruling which weakened the Voting Rights Act.
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Wolfgang Ischinger; Cochav Elkayem-Levy; Ben McKenzie
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Ivo Daalder; Martin Luther King III; Jason Bordoff
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Hassan Ahmadian; Kara Swisher; Peter Wehner
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)