May 6, 2026

Extras
Rhae Lynn Barnes discusses her new book "Darkology."
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Barbara F. Walter discusses political violence in the U.S.
Jason Bordoff discusses the Iran War and its impact on global energy.
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Sarah Isgur argues in "Last Branch Standing" there's a lot we get wrong about the Supreme Court.
Peter Wehner discusses religious discourse surrounding the Iran war.
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna