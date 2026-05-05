May 6, 2026

Anchor Christiane Amanpour remembers CNN founder Ted Turner after his passing today at the age of 87. We take a look back at Christiane's last interview with Ted from 2015. Danny Citrinowicz, fmr. head of the Iran branch of Israeli Intelligence, joins the show as the U.S. and Iran work on reaching an agreement. Rhae Lynn Barnes documents the history and impact of blackface in her book "Darkology."