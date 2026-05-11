May 12, 2026

Extras
Ben McKenzie discusses his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.”
Bob Davis discusses what one small American town reveals about the U.S. economy.
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Rep. Shomari Figures reacts to the Supreme Court's ruling which weakened the Voting Rights Act.
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
Rhae Lynn Barnes discusses her new book "Darkology."
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Ivo Daalder; Martin Luther King III; Jason Bordoff
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Hassan Ahmadian; Kara Swisher; Peter Wehner
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal