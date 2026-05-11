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Amanpour and Company

May 12, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8160

Wolfgang Ischinger, Chair of Munich Security Conference, discusses the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran and Trump's coming trip to China. Cochav Elkayem-Levy shares the findings of a new report that she authored on sexual and gender-based violence by Hamas on October 7th. Ben McKenzie explores the world of crypto and explains its dangers in a new doc, "Everyone is Lying to You for Money."

Aired: 05/11/26
Extras
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Actor Ben McKenzie Warns of the Dangers of Crypto: It's a “House of Cards”
Ben McKenzie discusses his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.”
Clip: S2026 E8160 | 17:42
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 11, 2026
María Corina Machado; Omer Bartov; Bob Davis
Episode: S2026 E8159 | 55:54
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
This Reporter Says Education, Not Trump Policies, Are Saving Small Town USA
Bob Davis discusses what one small American town reveals about the U.S. economy.
Clip: S2026 E8159 | 17:52
Watch 18:00
Amanpour and Company
What Katie Couric, Noah Kahan & Ken Burns Learned From Their Moms
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Clip: S2026 E8158 | 18:00
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2026
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Episode: S2026 E8158 | 55:34
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
The Voting Rights Act Was Born Out of His District. Now It’s Under Threat
Rep. Shomari Figures reacts to the Supreme Court's ruling which weakened the Voting Rights Act.
Clip: S2026 E8157 | 17:58
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2026
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8157 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2026
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
Episode: S2026 E8156 | 55:33
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
How Blackface Embedded Itself in American Culture
Rhae Lynn Barnes discusses her new book "Darkology."
Clip: S2026 E8156 | 18:29
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2026
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2026 E8155 | 55:53
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Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 11, 2026
María Corina Machado; Omer Bartov; Bob Davis
Episode: S2026 E8159 | 55:54
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2026
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Episode: S2026 E8158 | 55:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2026
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8157 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2026
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
Episode: S2026 E8156 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2026
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2026 E8155 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
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Ivo Daalder; Martin Luther King III; Jason Bordoff
Episode: S2026 E8154 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
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Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Episode: S2026 E8153 | 55:20
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Hassan Ahmadian; Kara Swisher; Peter Wehner
Episode: S2026 E8152 | 55:54
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
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Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Episode: S2026 E8151 | 55:28
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
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Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Episode: S2026 E8150 | 55:25