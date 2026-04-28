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Amanpour and Company

April 29, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8151 | 55m 28s

Bloomberg Weekend's Editor at Large Mishal Husain discusses the British royal visit to the U.S. Fmr. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Iran expert Vali Nasr unpack the 60 days of war in Iran. Adm. William McRaven (ret.) shares his most impactful speeches in a new book "Duty, Honor, Country & Life."

Aired: 04/28/26
Extras
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2026
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Episode: S2026 E8150 | 55:25
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
“Barbaric” and "Humiliating:" Americans Are Waiting Days for a Hospital Bed
Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal discusses the "barbaric" issue of hospital boarding.
Clip: S2026 E8150 | 17:30
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 27, 2026
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Episode: S2026 E8149 | 55:43
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
A Hidden Crisis in America: Why the System Is Failing Black Mothers
Author Khiara Bridges explains her research into the Black maternal mortality crisis.
Clip: S2026 E8149 | 17:25
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Congresswomen’s Bipartisan Effort Ousts Reps Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Teresa Leger Fernández discuss ousting Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.
Clip: S2026 E8148 | 17:57
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8148 | 55:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2026
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Episode: S2026 E8147 | 55:50
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
ProPublica Goes Inside Trump’s Effort to “Take Over” the Midterm Elections
Reporter Jen Fifield on the dismantling of U.S. election systems and how it may impact the midterms.
Clip: S2026 E8147 | 18:33
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8146 | 55:55
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Three Years of War in Sudan: Surviving Violence, Displacement and Hunger
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
Clip: S2026 E8146 | 18:22
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Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2026
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Episode: S2026 E8150 | 55:25
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 27, 2026
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Episode: S2026 E8149 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8148 | 55:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2026
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Episode: S2026 E8147 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8146 | 55:55
Watch 55:06
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Episode: S2026 E8145 | 55:06
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Amanpour and Company
April 20, 2026
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Episode: S2026 E8144 | 55:41
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
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Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8143 | 55:20
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
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Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Episode: S2026 E8142 | 55:21
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
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Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Episode: S2026 E8141 | 55:28