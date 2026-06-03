June 4, 2026

Extras
Dr. Mark Goldsmith discusses his company's breakthrough development in pancreatic cancer treatment.
Robert Kagan discusses America's limited options in the war with Iran.
Public policy expert Sara Naomi Bleich on the impact of losing SNAP access.
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Jesmyn Ward discusses her new book "On Witness and Respair."
Prof. Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchy fused with democracy in America in "The Blind Spot."
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
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