July 27, 2026

Extras
Jonathan Martin discusses the 2026 midterm elections.
Peter Canellos discusses his new book "Revenge for the Sixties."
New York Times Opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof on his reporting into cuts to USAID and Sudan.
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Kathy Baughman McLeod discusses the effects of extreme heat.
Adrian Wooldridge on his new book "The Revolutionary Center."
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Seth Stoughton discusses ICE agents' use of force.
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