The World Cup Is Coming to the U.S. — but at What Cost?

Extras
Former FBI agent Jacqueline Maguire on why she thinks upheaval at the Bureau is endangering the U.S.
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Craig Fehrman discusses his new book "This Vast Enterprise."
Dr. Mark Goldsmith discusses his company's breakthrough development in pancreatic cancer treatment.
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Robert Kagan discusses America's limited options in the war with Iran.
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
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