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Amanpour and Company

The World Cup Is Coming to the U.S. — but at What Cost?

Season 2026 Episode 8180 | 17m 54s

Kick-off for the Men's FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. Yet the tournament is clouded by controversy. Unease is growing in the U.S. following reports of the possible presence of ICE agents at World Cup events. Jules Boykoff, author of "Red Card" and a former professional footballer, says the political backdrop could tarnish the memory of this World Cup. Boykoff joins the show to explain.

Extras
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2026
Susan Glasser; Anne Applebaum; Jules Boykoff
Episode: S2026 E8180 | 55:46
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2026
Nimrod Novik; Joseph Aoun; Jacqueline Maguire
Episode: S2026 E8179 | 55:35
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Inside the FBI's Morale Crisis
Former FBI agent Jacqueline Maguire on why she thinks upheaval at the Bureau is endangering the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E8179 | 18:08
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2026
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Episode: S2026 E8178 | 55:36
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
“Astronauts in Canoes:” Revisiting the Lewis & Clark Expedition
Craig Fehrman discusses his new book "This Vast Enterprise."
Clip: S2026 E8178 | 18:12
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
A New Pill Finally Offers Hope for Pancreatic Cancer
Dr. Mark Goldsmith discusses his company's breakthrough development in pancreatic cancer treatment.
Clip: S2026 E8177 | 17:44
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2026
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2026
Jonathan Martin; Dominic Erdozain; Robert Kagan
Episode: S2026 E8176 | 55:55
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Has the U.S. “Already Lost” the War in Iran?
Robert Kagan discusses America's limited options in the war with Iran.
Clip: S2026 E8176 | 17:32
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2026
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Episode: S2026 E8175 | 55:52
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Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2026
Susan Glasser; Anne Applebaum; Jules Boykoff
Episode: S2026 E8180 | 55:46
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2026
Nimrod Novik; Joseph Aoun; Jacqueline Maguire
Episode: S2026 E8179 | 55:35
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2026
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2026
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Episode: S2026 E8178 | 55:36
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2026
Jonathan Martin; Dominic Erdozain; Robert Kagan
Episode: S2026 E8176 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2026
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Episode: S2026 E8175 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 1, 2026
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Episode: S2026 E8174 | 55:54
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2026
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
Episode: S2026 E8173 | 55:35
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
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Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Episode: S2026 E8171 | 55:50