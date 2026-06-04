June 6, 2026

Extras
Former FBI agent Jacqueline Maguire on why she thinks upheaval at the Bureau is endangering the U.S.
Dr. Mark Goldsmith discusses his company's breakthrough development in pancreatic cancer treatment.
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Craig Fehrman discusses his new book "This Vast Enterprise."
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Robert Kagan discusses America's limited options in the war with Iran.
Public policy expert Sara Naomi Bleich on the impact of losing SNAP access.
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Stein