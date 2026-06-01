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Amanpour and Company

June 2, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8175 | 55m 52s

The L.A. Times' Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos discusses the volatile situation in the region. Clarissa Ward brings us a special report from inside the Ebola outbreak's epicenter. Former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda unpacks Colombia's much-anticipated presidential run-off. Sara Naomi Bleich discusses how the loss of SNAP assistance will impact millions of families in the U.S.

Aired: 06/01/26
Extras
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
SNAP Faces $187 Billion in Cuts. Who Is Paying the Price?
Public policy expert Sara Naomi Bleich on the impact of losing SNAP access.
Clip: S2026 E8175 | 18:31
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 1, 2026
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Episode: S2026 E8174 | 55:54
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Jesmyn Ward: Can a Divided Nation Find Hope?
Jesmyn Ward discusses her new book "On Witness and Respair."
Clip: S2026 E8174 | 17:49
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
“How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracies”
Prof. Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchy fused with democracy in America in "The Blind Spot."
Clip: S2026 E8173 | 17:29
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2026
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
Episode: S2026 E8173 | 55:35
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
Democracy, Division, and the Declaration at 250
Jill Lepore discusses America's 250th.
Clip: S2026 E8172 | 17:29
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2026
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Episode: S2026 E8171 | 55:50
Watch 17:27
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of Sending Help: How Remittance Taxes Could Destabilize Haiti
Documented's Ethar El-Katatney explains how a push to restrict remittances would impact Haiti.
Clip: S2026 E8171 | 17:27
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2026
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Episode: S2026 E8170 | 55:54
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Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 1, 2026
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Episode: S2026 E8174 | 55:54
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2026
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
Episode: S2026 E8173 | 55:35
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2026
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Episode: S2026 E8171 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2026
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Episode: S2026 E8170 | 55:54
Watch 55:30
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