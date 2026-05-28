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Amanpour and Company

Democracy, Division, and the Declaration at 250

Season 2026 Episode 8172 | 17m 29s

America is turning 250. The country's birthday arrives amid a war with Iran, soaring prices and a firestorm of political polarization. As America looks inward at its history and its future, how is a unified celebration possible? Jill Lepore is an American historian and author of "We the People." She discusses this and looks back at the country's history — the good, the bad and the ugly.

Extras
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2026
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Episode: S2026 E8171 | 55:50
Watch 17:27
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of Sending Help: How Remittance Taxes Could Destabilize Haiti
Documented's Ethar El-Katatney explains how a push to restrict remittances would impact Haiti.
Clip: S2026 E8171 | 17:27
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
A Tipping Point in the U.S. Deficit? How the U.S. Can Reverse Course
Maya MacGuineas discusses America's debt problem.
Clip: S2026 E8170 | 18:16
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2026
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Episode: S2026 E8170 | 55:54
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2026
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
Episode: S2026 E8168 | 55:55
Watch 15:59
Amanpour and Company
The “Daughterhood Penalty” in America’s Caregiving Crisis
Kelli María Korducki discusses the burden falling on women caring for their aging parents.
Clip: S2026 E8168 | 15:59
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2026
José Manuel Albares; Rafael Nadal; Mike Isaac
Episode: S2026 E8167 | 55:45
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
What Did We Learn from the Elon Musk-Sam Altman Trial?
New York Times reporter Mike Isaac unpacks the recent court battle between Musk and Altman.
Clip: S2026 E8167 | 17:37
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
An Online Movement to Silence Women Is on the Rise
Helen Lewis discusses anti-feminism with the MAGA movement and its popularity on social media.
Clip: S2026 E8166 | 18:18
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Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
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Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
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Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Episode: S2026 E8171 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
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Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Episode: S2026 E8170 | 55:54
Watch 55:30
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Episode: S2026 E8169 | 55:30
Watch 55:55
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Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
Episode: S2026 E8168 | 55:55
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8167 | 55:45
Watch 55:42
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