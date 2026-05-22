The “Daughterhood Penalty” in America’s Caregiving Crisis

Extras
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
New York Times reporter Mike Isaac unpacks the recent court battle between Musk and Altman.
Helen Lewis discusses anti-feminism with the MAGA movement and its popularity on social media.
Author Josh Tyrangiel introduces ways that AI can be helpful in his book "AI for Good."
Rita Coburn discusses her new documentary “W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause.”
Xiang Lanxin discusses how Taiwan may impact the Trump-Xi summit in China.
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