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Amanpour and Company

May 14, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8162 | 55m 54s

Rush Doshi, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Trump's trip to China and the presence of tech leaders. Journalist Lewis Goodall explains the turmoil within the British Labour Party. Jeremy Diamond reports from Jerusalem on ongoing tensions in the region. Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou takes on forced arbitration in his new book "When the Companies Run the Courts."

Aired: 05/13/26
Extras
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
The Hidden Part of User Agreements That Companies Don’t Want You to Know
Brendan Ballou discusses his new book "When the Companies Run the Courts."
Clip: S2026 E8162 | 18:18
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2026
James Jacoby; Dr. Paul Offit; Tyler Pager
Episode: S2026 E8161 | 55:43
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
“Never Rule Anything Out With Trump:” WH Reporter on China Trip
NYT White House Correspondent Tyler Pager previews Trump's China summit.
Clip: S2026 E8161 | 18:05
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Actor Ben McKenzie Warns of the Dangers of Crypto: It's a “House of Cards”
Ben McKenzie discusses his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.”
Clip: S2026 E8160 | 17:42
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 12, 2026
Wolfgang Ischinger; Cochav Elkayem-Levy; Ben McKenzie
Episode: S2026 E8160 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 11, 2026
María Corina Machado; Omer Bartov; Bob Davis
Episode: S2026 E8159 | 55:54
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
This Reporter Says Education, Not Trump Policies, Are Saving Small Town USA
Bob Davis discusses what one small American town reveals about the U.S. economy.
Clip: S2026 E8159 | 17:52
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2026
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Episode: S2026 E8158 | 55:34
Watch 18:00
Amanpour and Company
What Katie Couric, Noah Kahan & Ken Burns Learned From Their Moms
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Clip: S2026 E8158 | 18:00
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2026
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8157 | 55:53
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Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2026
James Jacoby; Dr. Paul Offit; Tyler Pager
Episode: S2026 E8161 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 12, 2026
Wolfgang Ischinger; Cochav Elkayem-Levy; Ben McKenzie
Episode: S2026 E8160 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 11, 2026
María Corina Machado; Omer Bartov; Bob Davis
Episode: S2026 E8159 | 55:54
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2026
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Episode: S2026 E8158 | 55:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2026
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8157 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
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Watch 55:54
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Episode: S2026 E8154 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
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Episode: S2026 E8153 | 55:20
Watch 55:54
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Episode: S2026 E8152 | 55:54