May 8, 2026

Extras
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Rep. Shomari Figures reacts to the Supreme Court's ruling which weakened the Voting Rights Act.
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
Rhae Lynn Barnes discusses her new book "Darkology."
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Barbara F. Walter discusses political violence in the U.S.
Jason Bordoff discusses the Iran War and its impact on global energy.
Sarah Isgur argues in "Last Branch Standing" there's a lot we get wrong about the Supreme Court.
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Hassan Ahmadian; Kara Swisher; Peter Wehner
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández