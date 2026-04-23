April 24, 2026

Extras
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Teresa Leger Fernández discuss ousting Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.
Reporter Jen Fifield on the dismantling of U.S. election systems and how it may impact the midterms.
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Amb. Robert Lighthizer explains how global free trade has failed the U.S. economy.
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Richard Just, Emma Rowland and Seyi Arogundade discuss what Washington gets wrong about Gen Z.
Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores our collective consciousness in "A World Appears."
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein