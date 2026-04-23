April 24, 2026

Fmr. Israeli lawmaker Colette Avital offers her feelings on the ongoing fighting across the Middle East. Climate correspondent Bill Weir shares what he is seeing in the Arctic. Rebecca Solnit's new book offers an optimistic take on today's political climate. Rep. Luna (R-FL) and Rep. Leger Fernández (D-NM) discuss their joint effort to successfully oust Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.