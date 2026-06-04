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Amanpour and Company

June 5, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8178

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sits down for an exclusive interview. He discusses the conflict with Israel and the future of his country. Reporter Kristen Holmes on the latest from the White House. Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. discusses celebrating America's 250th at a time of division. Craig Fehrman offers a fresh look at the expedition of Lewis and Clark in his new book.

Aired: 06/04/26
Extras
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2026
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
A New Pill Finally Offers Hope for Pancreatic Cancer
Dr. Mark Goldsmith discusses his company's breakthrough development in pancreatic cancer treatment.
Clip: S2026 E8177 | 17:44
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
“Astronauts in Canoes:” Revisiting the Lewis & Clark Expedition
Craig Fehrman discusses his new book "This Vast Enterprise."
Clip: S2026 E8178 | 18:12
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Has the U.S. “Already Lost” the War in Iran?
Robert Kagan discusses America's limited options in the war with Iran.
Clip: S2026 E8176 | 17:32
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2026
Jonathan Martin; Dominic Erdozain; Robert Kagan
Episode: S2026 E8176 | 55:55
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
SNAP Faces $187 Billion in Cuts. Who Is Paying the Price?
Public policy expert Sara Naomi Bleich on the impact of losing SNAP access.
Clip: S2026 E8175 | 18:31
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2026
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Episode: S2026 E8175 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 1, 2026
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Episode: S2026 E8174 | 55:54
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Jesmyn Ward: Can a Divided Nation Find Hope?
Jesmyn Ward discusses her new book "On Witness and Respair."
Clip: S2026 E8174 | 17:49
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
“How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracies”
Prof. Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchy fused with democracy in America in "The Blind Spot."
Clip: S2026 E8173 | 17:29
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Watch 55:54
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Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 55:55
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Episode: S2026 E8176 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
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Episode: S2026 E8175 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
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Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Episode: S2026 E8174 | 55:54
Watch 55:35
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Episode: S2026 E8173 | 55:35
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