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Amanpour and Company

Shell USA President: Recovery from Strait Closure May Take Up to Six Months

Season 2026 Episode 8181 | 17m 48s

Shell USA President Colette Hirstius discusses the impact of the Iran war on U.S. energy.

Extras
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 8, 2026
Suzanne Maloney; Máiría Cahill; Heidi Blake; Colette Hirstius
Episode: S2026 E8181 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2026
Susan Glasser; Anne Applebaum; Jules Boykoff
Episode: S2026 E8180 | 55:46
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
The World Cup Is Coming to the U.S. — but at What Cost?
Jules Boykoff discusses the U.S. political backdrop and how it could effect this year's World Cup.
Clip: S2026 E8180 | 17:54
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2026
Nimrod Novik; Joseph Aoun; Jacqueline Maguire
Episode: S2026 E8179 | 55:35
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Inside the FBI's Morale Crisis
Former FBI agent Jacqueline Maguire on why she thinks upheaval at the Bureau is endangering the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E8179 | 18:08
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
“Astronauts in Canoes:” Revisiting the Lewis & Clark Expedition
Craig Fehrman discusses his new book "This Vast Enterprise."
Clip: S2026 E8178 | 18:12
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2026
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Episode: S2026 E8178 | 55:36
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2026
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
A New Pill Finally Offers Hope for Pancreatic Cancer
Dr. Mark Goldsmith discusses his company's breakthrough development in pancreatic cancer treatment.
Clip: S2026 E8177 | 17:44
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Has the U.S. “Already Lost” the War in Iran?
Robert Kagan discusses America's limited options in the war with Iran.
Clip: S2026 E8176 | 17:32
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Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 8, 2026
Suzanne Maloney; Máiría Cahill; Heidi Blake; Colette Hirstius
Episode: S2026 E8181 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2026
Susan Glasser; Anne Applebaum; Jules Boykoff
Episode: S2026 E8180 | 55:46
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2026
Nimrod Novik; Joseph Aoun; Jacqueline Maguire
Episode: S2026 E8179 | 55:35
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2026
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Episode: S2026 E8178 | 55:36
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2026
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 55:55
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