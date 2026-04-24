April 27, 2026

Extras
Author Khiara Bridges explains her research into the Black maternal mortality crisis.
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Teresa Leger Fernández discuss ousting Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Reporter Jen Fifield on the dismantling of U.S. election systems and how it may impact the midterms.
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
Amb. Robert Lighthizer explains how global free trade has failed the U.S. economy.
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson