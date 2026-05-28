100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

May 29, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8173

Civil rights activist Kimberlé Crenshaw discusses speaking truth to power in her new memoir "Backtalker." Journalist Sally Hayden shares the strength and resilience of the human spirit often left out of war reporting in "This Is Also a Love Story." Professor Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchs dominate American democracy in "The Blind Spot."

Aired: 05/28/26
Extras
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
“How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracies”
Prof. Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchy fused with democracy in America in "The Blind Spot."
Clip: S2026 E8173 | 17:29
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
Democracy, Division, and the Declaration at 250
Jill Lepore discusses America's 250th.
Clip: S2026 E8172 | 17:29
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2026
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Episode: S2026 E8171 | 55:50
Watch 17:27
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of Sending Help: How Remittance Taxes Could Destabilize Haiti
Documented's Ethar El-Katatney explains how a push to restrict remittances would impact Haiti.
Clip: S2026 E8171 | 17:27
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2026
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Episode: S2026 E8170 | 55:54
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
A Tipping Point in the U.S. Deficit? How the U.S. Can Reverse Course
Maya MacGuineas discusses America's debt problem.
Clip: S2026 E8170 | 18:16
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2026
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
Episode: S2026 E8168 | 55:55
Watch 15:59
Amanpour and Company
The “Daughterhood Penalty” in America’s Caregiving Crisis
Kelli María Korducki discusses the burden falling on women caring for their aging parents.
Clip: S2026 E8168 | 15:59
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
What Did We Learn from the Elon Musk-Sam Altman Trial?
New York Times reporter Mike Isaac unpacks the recent court battle between Musk and Altman.
Clip: S2026 E8167 | 17:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2026
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Episode: S2026 E8171 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2026
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Episode: S2026 E8170 | 55:54
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
May 25, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Stein
Episode: S2026 E8169 | 55:30
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2026
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
Episode: S2026 E8168 | 55:55
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2026
José Manuel Albares; Rafael Nadal; Mike Isaac
Episode: S2026 E8167 | 55:45
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2026
David A. Graham; Mikhail Fishman; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2026 E8166 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2026
Badr Abdelatty; Andrew Weissmann; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2026 E8165 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 18, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; Juan Gonzalez; Rita Coburn
Episode: S2026 E8164 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2026
Xiang Lanxin; Rahul Bhatia; Edith Eger; Marianne Engle
Episode: S2026 E8163 | 55:20