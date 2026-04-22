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Amanpour and Company

April 23, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8147 | 55m 50s

Former NSC Iran Director Nate Swanson predicts what may happen next between the U.S. and Iran. Former Cuba negotiator Ricardo Zúñiga discusses the diplomatic talks happening between Washington and Havana. ProPublica reporter Jen Fifield goes inside President Trump's efforts to reshape U.S. election systems — and what the administration's actions might mean for voting later this year.

Aired: 04/22/26
Extras
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
ProPublica Goes Inside Trump’s Effort to “Take Over” the Midterm Elections
Reporter Jen Fifield on the dismantling of U.S. election systems and how it may impact the midterms.
Clip: S2026 E8147 | 18:33
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8146 | 55:55
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Three Years of War in Sudan: Surviving Violence, Displacement and Hunger
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
Clip: S2026 E8146 | 18:22
Watch 55:06
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Episode: S2026 E8145 | 55:06
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
The Architect of Trump’s Tariff Plan on Correcting the “Broken” Global Order
Amb. Robert Lighthizer explains how global free trade has failed the U.S. economy.
Clip: S2026 E8145 | 18:32
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
What’s Behind Gen Z’s “Silent Protest” at the Ballot Box
Richard Just, Emma Rowland and Seyi Arogundade discuss what Washington gets wrong about Gen Z.
Clip: S2026 E8144 | 17:32
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 20, 2026
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Episode: S2026 E8144 | 55:41
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Michael Pollan: Social Media Sold Our Attention. We Are Now Less Conscious
Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores our collective consciousness in "A World Appears."
Clip: S2026 E8143 | 18:03
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2026
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8143 | 55:20
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
“Erase Women:” The New Reality in Corporate America
Joanne Lipman discusses the effect of DEI backlash on women in the workplace.
Clip: S2026 E8142 | 18:01
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Watch 55:55
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April 22, 2026
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Episode: S2026 E8146 | 55:55
Watch 55:06
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April 21, 2025
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Episode: S2026 E8145 | 55:06
Watch 55:41
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April 20, 2026
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Episode: S2026 E8144 | 55:41
Watch 55:20
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Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
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Watch 55:21
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