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Amanpour and Company

“Barbaric” and "Humiliating:" Americans Are Waiting Days for a Hospital Bed

Season 2026 Episode 8150 | 17m 30s

More than one-quarter of American hospital patients wait more than four hours for a bed. In a worst-case scenario, a patient could spend days in the hallway waiting for care. Author and former emergency room doctor Elisabeth Rosenthal describes the growing crisis in a new article for The Atlantic. She joins the show to discuss.

Extras
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
An Online Movement to Silence Women Is on the Rise
Helen Lewis discusses anti-feminism with the MAGA movement and its popularity on social media.
Clip: S2026 E8166 | 18:18
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2026
David A. Graham; Mikhail Fishman; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2026 E8166 | 55:42
Watch 17:19
Amanpour and Company
AI for Good? The Case Against AI Doomerism
Author Josh Tyrangiel introduces ways that AI can be helpful in his book "AI for Good."
Clip: S2026 E8165 | 17:19
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2026
Badr Abdelatty; Andrew Weissmann; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2026 E8165 | 55:52
Watch 18:41
Amanpour and Company
New PBS Doc on the Legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois, an Intellectual Giant of His Era
Rita Coburn discusses her new documentary “W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause.”
Clip: S2026 E8164 | 18:41
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 18, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; Juan Gonzalez; Rita Coburn
Episode: S2026 E8164 | 55:54
Watch 5:43
Amanpour and Company
China Scholar on Taiwan, Trump-Xi and the Chinese View of U.S. Power
Xiang Lanxin discusses how Taiwan may impact the Trump-Xi summit in China.
Clip: S2026 E8163 | 5:43
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2026
Xiang Lanxin; Rahul Bhatia; Edith Eger; Marianne Engle
Episode: S2026 E8163 | 55:20
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
The Hidden Part of User Agreements That Companies Don’t Want You to Know
Brendan Ballou discusses his new book "When the Companies Run the Courts."
Clip: S2026 E8162 | 18:18
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2026
Rush Doshi; Lewis Goodall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2026 E8162 | 55:54
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Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
May 25, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Stein
Episode: S2026 E8169 | 55:30
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2026
David A. Graham; Mikhail Fishman; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2026 E8166 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2026
Badr Abdelatty; Andrew Weissmann; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2026 E8165 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 18, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; Juan Gonzalez; Rita Coburn
Episode: S2026 E8164 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2026
Xiang Lanxin; Rahul Bhatia; Edith Eger; Marianne Engle
Episode: S2026 E8163 | 55:20
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2026
Rush Doshi; Lewis Goodall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2026 E8162 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2026
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Episode: S2026 E8161 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 12, 2026
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Episode: S2026 E8160 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8159 | 55:54
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2026
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Episode: S2026 E8158 | 55:34