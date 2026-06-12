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Amanpour and Company

June 15, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8184 | 55m 54s

Ahead of the G7 conference, Karim Sadjadpour discusses the alleged deal struck between the U.S. and Iran. Elon Musk just became the world's first trillionaire. Financial journalist William D. Cohan explains what this means for the economy. Hungarian journalist Viktória Serdült on the reforms happening in Hungary. Reporter Dan Diamond takes us through Trump's construction projects throughout D.C.

Aired: 06/14/26
Extras
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
The Pomp and the Politics of Trump’s D.C. Makeover
Reporter Dan Diamond discusses Pres. Trumps construction projects throughout D.C.
Clip: S2026 E8184 | 18:08
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
Jube 11, 2026
Dominique de Villepin; Martina Navratilova; Chris Evert; Byron Allen
Episode: S2026 E8182 | 55:36
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
CBS Replaced Colbert With Byron Allen. Here’s Why He Says It Will Work
Byron Allen discusses Comics Unleashed on CBS.
Clip: S2026 E8182 | 17:37
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2026
James Verini; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Rebecca Winthrop
Episode: S2026 E8183 | 55:42
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
AI in the Classroom: Are AI Chatbots Undermining a Generation of Thinkers?
Rebecca Winthrop takes a critical look at how AI is impacting students' learning.
Clip: S2026 E8183 | 17:30
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2026
Suzanne Maloney; Máiría Cahill; Heidi Blake; Colette Hirstius
Episode: S2026 E8181 | 55:35
Watch 17:48
Amanpour and Company
Shell USA President: Recovery from Strait Closure May Take Up to Six Months
Shell USA President Colette Hirstius discusses the impact of the Iran war on U.S. energy.
Clip: S2026 E8181 | 17:48
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
The World Cup Is Coming to the U.S. — but at What Cost?
Jules Boykoff discusses the U.S. political backdrop and how it could effect this year's World Cup.
Clip: S2026 E8180 | 17:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2026
Susan Glasser; Anne Applebaum; Jules Boykoff
Episode: S2026 E8180 | 55:46
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Inside the FBI's Morale Crisis
Former FBI agent Jacqueline Maguire on why she thinks upheaval at the Bureau is endangering the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E8179 | 18:08
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Watch 55:36
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Dominique de Villepin; Martina Navratilova; Chris Evert; Byron Allen
Episode: S2026 E8182 | 55:36
Watch 55:42
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James Verini; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Rebecca Winthrop
Episode: S2026 E8183 | 55:42
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2026
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Episode: S2026 E8181 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
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Susan Glasser; Anne Applebaum; Jules Boykoff
Episode: S2026 E8180 | 55:46
Watch 55:35
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