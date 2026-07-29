Author on American Old-igarchy: “How the Old Are Hoarding Power and Wealth”

Extras
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Nir Hasson; Samuel Moyn
Emily Wilson discusses her translation of "The Odyssey" and Christopher Nolan's take on the work.
Jonathan Martin discusses the 2026 midterm elections.
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
Peter Canellos discusses his new book "Revenge for the Sixties."
New York Times Opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof on his reporting into cuts to USAID and Sudan.
Kathy Baughman McLeod discusses the effects of extreme heat.
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