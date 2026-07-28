100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

Is Christopher Nolan’s “Odyssey” Accurate? Bestselling Translator Weighs In

Season 2026 Episode 8215 | 18m 20s

Christopher Nolan's cinematic rendition of "The Odyssey" is a massive box-office hit. Nolan was influenced by Emily Wilson's English translation of "The Odyssey," which has sold over one million copies. Wilson has spent much of her career studying Homer's original text. She joins Walter Isaacson to discuss how her translation differs from others — including Nolan's telling of the tale.

Extras
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8215 | 55:47
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2026
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2026 E8214 | 55:40
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Epstein, Iran, Affordability: The Issues that Could Decide the 2026 Midterms
Jonathan Martin discusses the 2026 midterm elections.
Clip: S2026 E8214 | 18:10
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2026
Carl Skau; Colson Whitehead; Peter Canellos
Episode: S2026 E8213 | 55:53
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
The Untold Story Behind Justice Samuel Alito's Worldview
Peter Canellos discusses his new book "Revenge for the Sixties."
Clip: S2026 E8213 | 18:11
Watch 18:53
Amanpour and Company
Nicholas Kristof on the Front Lines of the World’s Deadliest Crises
New York Times Opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof on his reporting into cuts to USAID and Sudan.
Clip: S2026 E8212 | 18:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2026
Cedric Leighton; Cyril Aris; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2026 E8212 | 55:54
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Episode: S2026 E8211 | 55:51
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
Why Extreme Heat Is a “Mass Casualty Event”
Kathy Baughman McLeod discusses the effects of extreme heat.
Clip: S2026 E8211 | 17:17
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Episode: S2026 E8210 | 55:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8215 | 55:47
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2026
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2026 E8214 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2026
Carl Skau; Colson Whitehead; Peter Canellos
Episode: S2026 E8213 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2026
Cedric Leighton; Cyril Aris; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2026 E8212 | 55:54
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Episode: S2026 E8211 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Episode: S2026 E8210 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2026
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Episode: S2026 E8209 | 55:55
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2026
Mikie Sherrill' Anthony Hopkins; Rashad Robinson
Episode: S2026 E8208 | 55:43
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2026
Sarah; "Patricia;" Sareta Ashraph
Episode: S2026 E8207 | 55:56
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2026
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Episode: S2026 E8206 | 55:35