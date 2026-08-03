August 4, 2026

Extras
Karla Murthy discusses her documentary “The Gas Station Attendant.”
Dara Massicot; Jeremy Diamond; Chris Krebs; William Cohan
William Cohan discusses the financial news of the day.
Amy Goodman; Tia Lessin; Sarah Elizabeth Lewis; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.; Paulina Borsook
Nataliya Gumenyek; Nabiha Syed; Gioconda Belli; Marita Golden; Gwen McKinney
Marita Golden and Gwen McKinney discuss the Power Read 25.
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Nir Hasson; Samuel Moyn
Samuel Moyn discusses his book "Gerontocracy in America.”
Emily Wilson discusses her translation of "The Odyssey" and Christopher Nolan's take on the work.
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Dara Massicot; Jeremy Diamond; Chris Krebs; William Cohan
Amy Goodman; Tia Lessin; Sarah Elizabeth Lewis; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.; Paulina Borsook
Nataliya Gumenyek; Nabiha Syed; Gioconda Belli; Marita Golden; Gwen McKinney
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Nir Hasson; Samuel Moyn
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
Carl Skau; Colson Whitehead; Peter Canellos
Cedric Leighton; Cyril Aris; Nicholas Kristof
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge