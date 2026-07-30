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Amanpour and Company

July 31, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8218 | 55m 43s

A new doc about Amy Goodman's work on "Democracy Now!" highlighting the importance of good journalism. She and director Tia Lessin discuss. Professor Sarah Elizabeth Lewis and Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., cousin of Emmett Till on the new photo exhibition about Till's life and tragic death. Paulina Borsook's 25-year-old critique of tech culture, "Cyberselfish," is trending again. She discusses why.

Aired: 07/30/26
Extras
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
No Black Women on the Trump NEA’s America250 List? They Made Their Own
Marita Golden and Gwen McKinney discuss the Power Read 25.
Clip: S2026 E8217 | 18:19
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyek; Nabiha Syed; Gioconda Belli; Marita Golden; Gwen McKinney
Episode: S2026 E8217 | 55:42
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2026
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Nir Hasson; Samuel Moyn
Episode: S2026 E8216 | 55:14
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Author on American Old-igarchy: “How the Old Are Hoarding Power and Wealth”
Samuel Moyn discusses his book "Gerontocracy in America.”
Clip: S2026 E8216 | 17:49
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Is Christopher Nolan’s “Odyssey” Accurate? Bestselling Translator Weighs In
Emily Wilson discusses her translation of "The Odyssey" and Christopher Nolan's take on the work.
Clip: S2026 E8215 | 18:20
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8215 | 55:47
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Epstein, Iran, Affordability: The Issues that Could Decide the 2026 Midterms
Jonathan Martin discusses the 2026 midterm elections.
Clip: S2026 E8214 | 18:10
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2026
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2026 E8214 | 55:40
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
The Untold Story Behind Justice Samuel Alito's Worldview
Peter Canellos discusses his new book "Revenge for the Sixties."
Clip: S2026 E8213 | 18:11
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2026
Carl Skau; Colson Whitehead; Peter Canellos
Episode: S2026 E8213 | 55:53
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Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyek; Nabiha Syed; Gioconda Belli; Marita Golden; Gwen McKinney
Episode: S2026 E8217 | 55:42
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2026
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Nir Hasson; Samuel Moyn
Episode: S2026 E8216 | 55:14
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8215 | 55:47
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2026
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2026 E8214 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2026
Carl Skau; Colson Whitehead; Peter Canellos
Episode: S2026 E8213 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2026
Cedric Leighton; Cyril Aris; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2026 E8212 | 55:54
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Episode: S2026 E8211 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Episode: S2026 E8210 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2026
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Episode: S2026 E8209 | 55:55
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2026
Mikie Sherrill' Anthony Hopkins; Rashad Robinson
Episode: S2026 E8208 | 55:43