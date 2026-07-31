August 3, 2026

Extras
William Cohan discusses the financial news of the day.
Amy Goodman; Tia Lessin; Sarah Elizabeth Lewis; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.; Paulina Borsook
Nataliya Gumenyek; Nabiha Syed; Gioconda Belli; Marita Golden; Gwen McKinney
Marita Golden and Gwen McKinney discuss the Power Read 25.
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Nir Hasson; Samuel Moyn
Samuel Moyn discusses his book "Gerontocracy in America.”
Emily Wilson discusses her translation of "The Odyssey" and Christopher Nolan's take on the work.
Jonathan Martin discusses the 2026 midterm elections.
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
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Amy Goodman; Tia Lessin; Sarah Elizabeth Lewis; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.; Paulina Borsook
Nataliya Gumenyek; Nabiha Syed; Gioconda Belli; Marita Golden; Gwen McKinney
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