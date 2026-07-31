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Amanpour and Company

August 3, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8219 | 55m 55s

Carnegie Endowment's Dara Massicot shares what she saw on her recent trip to Ukraine. Jeremy Diamond reports from Tel Aviv. Former U.S government cybersecurity official Chris Krebs discusses the recent cyberattacks on U.S. water systems and why the U.S. suspects Iran is culpable. Financial journalist at Puck William Cohan talks Trump tariffs, AI, the SpaceX IPO and more.

Aired: 08/02/26
Extras
Watch 17:28
Amanpour and Company
Trump, Tariffs, AI, and IPOs: The Biggest Stories Shaping Markets
William Cohan discusses the financial news of the day.
Clip: S2026 E8219 | 17:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2026
Amy Goodman; Tia Lessin; Sarah Elizabeth Lewis; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.; Paulina Borsook
Episode: S2026 E8218 | 55:43
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyek; Nabiha Syed; Gioconda Belli; Marita Golden; Gwen McKinney
Episode: S2026 E8217 | 55:42
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
No Black Women on the Trump NEA’s America250 List? They Made Their Own
Marita Golden and Gwen McKinney discuss the Power Read 25.
Clip: S2026 E8217 | 18:19
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2026
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Nir Hasson; Samuel Moyn
Episode: S2026 E8216 | 55:14
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Author on American Old-igarchy: “How the Old Are Hoarding Power and Wealth”
Samuel Moyn discusses his book "Gerontocracy in America.”
Clip: S2026 E8216 | 17:49
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Is Christopher Nolan’s “Odyssey” Accurate? Bestselling Translator Weighs In
Emily Wilson discusses her translation of "The Odyssey" and Christopher Nolan's take on the work.
Clip: S2026 E8215 | 18:20
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8215 | 55:47
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Epstein, Iran, Affordability: The Issues that Could Decide the 2026 Midterms
Jonathan Martin discusses the 2026 midterm elections.
Clip: S2026 E8214 | 18:10
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2026
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2026 E8214 | 55:40
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Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2026
Amy Goodman; Tia Lessin; Sarah Elizabeth Lewis; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.; Paulina Borsook
Episode: S2026 E8218 | 55:43
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyek; Nabiha Syed; Gioconda Belli; Marita Golden; Gwen McKinney
Episode: S2026 E8217 | 55:42
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2026
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Nir Hasson; Samuel Moyn
Episode: S2026 E8216 | 55:14
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8215 | 55:47
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2026
Natasha Sarin; Nate Swanson; Stephen Rapp; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2026 E8214 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
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Watch 55:51
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Episode: S2026 E8211 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
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Watch 55:55
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