April 20, 2026

Extras
Richard Just, Emma Rowland and Seyi Arogundade discuss what Washington gets wrong about Gen Z.
Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores our collective consciousness in "A World Appears."
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Joanne Lipman discusses the effect of DEI backlash on women in the workplace.
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Energy expert Daniel Yergin on where the global energy markets go from here.
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Andrew McCarthy discusses his new book, "Who Needs Friends."
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
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Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
John Kirby; Vali Nasr; Edward Wong
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani