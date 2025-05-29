100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

May 30, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7240 | 55m 47s

Fiona Hill, former National Security Council official under Donald Trump, discusses the latest on Russia-Ukraine. Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi on her new documentary "Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk." From the archives we revisit a conversation with women's rights advocates Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez-Castillo. NCAA President Charlie Baker on the future of college sports.

Aired: 05/29/25
Extras
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Future of College Sports: NCAA Pres. Breaks Down Major Reforms
Charlie Baker joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7240 | 18:24
Watch 18:17
Amanpour and Company
GOP Congressional Leader on Tariffs, DOGE and the “Big Beautiful Bill”
Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) discusses the Trump-backed "Big Beautiful Bill."
Clip: S2025 E7239 | 18:17
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2025
Steven Levitsky; Dr. Kari Nadeau; Wes Anderson; Rep. Blake Moore
Episode: S2025 E7239 | 55:45
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Leah Litman on SCOTUS: “Conservative Grievance, Fringe Theories & Bad Vibes”
Leah Litman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7238 | 18:09
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2025
Omer Shem Tov; Jameel Jaffer; Leah Litman
Episode: S2025 E7238 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ehud Olmert; Wally Adeyemo; David Shimer; Humphrey Ker; Arthur Okonkwo
Episode: S2025 E7237 | 55:47
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
“Welcome to Wrexham:” Inside the Team’s Historic Third Promotion
Humphrey Ker and Arthur Okonkwo discuss WAFC and "Welcome to Wrexham."
Clip: S2025 E7237 | 18:10
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2025
John Kerry; Laura Bates; David Liu
Episode: S2025 E7235 | 55:47
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Breakthrough Prize-Winning Biochemist on the Deadly Cost of Funding Cuts
David Liu joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7235 | 18:05
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2025
Alex Marquardt; Ronald Lamola; Tom Fletcher; Kate Kelly
Episode: S2025 E7234 | 55:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2025
Steven Levitsky; Dr. Kari Nadeau; Wes Anderson; Rep. Blake Moore
Episode: S2025 E7239 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2025
Omer Shem Tov; Jameel Jaffer; Leah Litman
Episode: S2025 E7238 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ehud Olmert; Wally Adeyemo; David Shimer; Humphrey Ker; Arthur Okonkwo
Episode: S2025 E7237 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2025
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin & Keith Clarke; Hari w/John Vaillant
Episode: S2025 E7236 | 55:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2025
John Kerry; Laura Bates; David Liu
Episode: S2025 E7235 | 55:47
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2025
Alex Marquardt; Ronald Lamola; Tom Fletcher; Kate Kelly
Episode: S2025 E7234 | 55:37
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2025
Bridget Brink; Wilfred Frost; Mitch Daniels
Episode: S2025 E7233 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Rim Turkmani; Bonny Lin; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7232 | 55:46
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2025
Ivo Daalder; Ronen Bergman; Vladimir Bortun; Ron Chernow
Episode: S2025 E7231 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2025
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Episode: S2025 E7230 | 55:47