October 29, 2025

Extras
Michael McFaul discusses his book "Autocrats vs Democrats."
David Ovalle unpacks who pays for undocumented immigrants' healthcare in the U.S.
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Beth Macy discusses her new book "Paper Girl."
Cory Doctorow discusses his new book "Ens***tification" and what's gone wrong with the Internet.
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
DAWN's Sarah Leah Whitson sheds light the Palestinians released from Israeli detention.
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Sam Kass discusses the effect of the government shutdown on food in the U.S.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Halla Tómasdóttir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Arab Bargouthi; Marina Abramovic; Colin Hanks
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg