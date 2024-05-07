Cheese & Beer in Wisconsin

Extras
Andrew Zimmern joins this episode all about wild rice and its history.
Latest Episodes
Capri witnesses a pheasant hunt and samples a pheasant sandwich with origins back to WWII
A colorful New Mexico road trip, traces the history and current state of chiles.
Discover the story of the apple, as complex as American history itself.
Discover the history of pears in Oregon and the different ways they can be prepared.
Capri heads to South Carolina to explore the storied history of the oyster.
Andrew Zimmern joins this episode all about wild rice and its history.
Capri learns how to create a variety of memorable ancient and modern foods from maize.
Harvest crabs off Maryland’s Eastern Shore and enjoy a crab feast with Capri.
Capri helps harvest pecans and tries a unique twist on pecan pie.
Capri learns how to make maple syrup in Vermont.