America the Bountiful

Cheese & Beer in Wisconsin

Season 1 Episode 112 | 26m 46s

Wisconsin is known for its cheese — and its beer. Both serve as a guide to how German and Swiss immigrants shaped the culture of Wisconsin we enjoy today. We meet one of the first women to own a brewery, artisan cheesemakers whose grass-fed cows bring Wisconsin terroir to life.

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 08/15/24
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Wild Rice in Minnesota
Andrew Zimmern joins this episode all about wild rice and its history.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Pheasants in South Dakota
Capri witnesses a pheasant hunt and samples a pheasant sandwich with origins back to WWII
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Chiles in New Mexico
A colorful New Mexico road trip, traces the history and current state of chiles.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Apples in Virginia
Discover the story of the apple, as complex as American history itself.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Pears in Oregon
Discover the history of pears in Oregon and the different ways they can be prepared.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Oysters in South Carolina
Capri heads to South Carolina to explore the storied history of the oyster.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Wild Rice in Minnesota
Andrew Zimmern joins this episode all about wild rice and its history.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Corn in Arizona
Capri learns how to create a variety of memorable ancient and modern foods from maize.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Blue Crabs in Maryland
Harvest crabs off Maryland’s Eastern Shore and enjoy a crab feast with Capri.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Pecans in Georgia
Capri helps harvest pecans and tries a unique twist on pecan pie.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America the Bountiful
Maple Syrup in Vermont
Capri learns how to make maple syrup in Vermont.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46